StockNews.com Lowers Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.
Primo Water Stock Down 0.9 %
PRMW stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.09 and a beta of 1.11.
About Primo Water
Further Reading
