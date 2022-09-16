StockNews.com Upgrades Citizens (NYSE:CIA) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

CIA stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $181.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.17. Citizens has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

