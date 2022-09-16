Stolper Co Buys 1,361 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Kroger by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 68.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Kroger by 5.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 7.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.06. 217,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778,011. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

