Stolper Co Purchases 1,279 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,113 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,638,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. 162,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,080. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

