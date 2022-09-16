Stolper Co Sells 68 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stolper Co lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 2.4% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $9.52 on Friday, hitting $208.84. 109,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,022. The company has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.19.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.22.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

