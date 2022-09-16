Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $15.89

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.89, but opened at $16.23. Stratasys shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 2,407 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSYS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Stratasys Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 215.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 141,569 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1,509.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 482,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 452,688 shares during the period.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

