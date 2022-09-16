Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $15.89

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.89, but opened at $16.23. Stratasys shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 2,407 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSYS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.
Stratasys Trading Down 3.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratasys (SSYS)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.