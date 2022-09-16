Stratec (ETR:SBS) Trading Down 4.6%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €81.40 ($83.06) and last traded at €81.70 ($83.37). 8,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €85.60 ($87.35).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($97.96) price objective on Stratec in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($98.98) price target on shares of Stratec in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($140.82) price target on shares of Stratec in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Stratec Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €98.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 36.88.

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

