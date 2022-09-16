Stratis Trading Down 5.4% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002802 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $77.89 million and $3.91 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- MUDRA (MUDRA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- RoyalPay (ROYAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Aerovek Aviation (AERO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Aerochain (AERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MetAces (ACES) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Land Of Conquest (SLG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- FlyCoin (FLYCOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- FindCoin (FIND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 141,028,947 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is www.stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars.
