Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Strattec Security from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

STRT opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $97.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $69,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $354,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 158,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

