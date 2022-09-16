Strong (STRONG) Reaches One Day Volume of $102,792.00

Strong (STRONG) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for about $6.87 or 0.00034824 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $949,725.10 and $102,792.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.com/index.html. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

