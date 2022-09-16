Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SSUMY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.58. 36,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,520. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. Sumitomo has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

