Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $237,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RZV stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $82.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.08 and a twelve month high of $105.72.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.