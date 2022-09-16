Summit Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,317,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.