Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,686. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

