Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.1% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

