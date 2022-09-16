Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 750 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,795. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

