Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 815 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,847,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 726,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,917,672. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

