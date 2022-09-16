Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 18,586,416 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.12.

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project and NewPerl project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States.

