SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Down 4.6% This Week

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $52.86 million and $3.64 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,774.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00058913 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005498 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00063718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00076673 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a coin. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SuperFarm is www.superfarm.com.

SuperFarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperFarm is a cross-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built to facilitate the launching of new non-fungible tokens (NFTs) without the need for programming. A marketplace and an innovative set of tools allow any project to deploy a farm with its own rules. To learn more about this project, check out our deep dive of SuperFarm. SuperFarm is designed to bring utility to any token by turning it into an NFT farm with no coding required. Thanks to a set of visual tools, users can deploy a new farm with customizable rules and fine-tuned incentives. The farms can easily reward liquidity providers, stimulate long-term stakes, or give access to a project's services through an NFT with utilities. Conceptually, SuperFarm is a comprehensive NFT marketplace. It allows users to create their own NFTs, farm coins for NFTs, create ERC-20 tokens and bind NFTs to videogame items. SUPER is SuperFarm's utility token that is used for governance, fees, staking and NFT drops. The SuperFarm platform launched on March 31, 2021, with NFT Drops and the NFT Launchpad. Telegram “

