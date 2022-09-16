Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the August 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SWRAY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 39,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,198. Swire Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1291 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.