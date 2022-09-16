Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) PT Lowered to CHF 475

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from CHF 485 to CHF 475 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SCMWY. UBS Group raised shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.00.

Swisscom Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCMWY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $51.54. 20,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,658. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.16.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

