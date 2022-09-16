Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,660,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 12,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,598,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 146,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

