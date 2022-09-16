Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SYNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Syneos Health to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Syneos Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of SYNH opened at $52.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,203 shares of company stock worth $1,631,443. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 947.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Syneos Health by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 25.9% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,330 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

