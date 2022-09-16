Syquant Capital Sas Sells 500 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Syquant Capital Sas cut its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nielsen accounts for 2.1% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nielsen by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nielsen by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 211,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 127,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nielsen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nielsen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 590,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.78. 213,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,286. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

