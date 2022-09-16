Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 1.2% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in General Motors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 1.7 %

General Motors stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 667,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,374,110. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.