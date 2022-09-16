Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE MGM traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.11.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.93.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

