Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 6.2% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,506. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

