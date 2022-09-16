Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,105 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,308,000 after purchasing an additional 146,598 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,536,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,875,000 after purchasing an additional 64,273 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,601,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $84.10. 19,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,072. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

