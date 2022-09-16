Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 177.29 ($2.14).

TW has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 122 ($1.47) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 189 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

TW opened at GBX 107.80 ($1.30) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 101.75 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 179.70 ($2.17). The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is presently 5,625.00%.

In related news, insider Mark Castle bought 39,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($60,318.99). In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Mark Castle acquired 39,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($60,318.99). Also, insider Clodagh Moriarty acquired 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £29,779.75 ($35,983.26). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 86,733 shares of company stock worth $10,473,603.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

