Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TETE traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.14. 104,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,172. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 163,375 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,544,000. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

