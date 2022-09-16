Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.86

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 326982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

