Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.79

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 6108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

TEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.90) to €4.68 ($4.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.69) to €4.50 ($4.59) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

