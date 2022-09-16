Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 153,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,800,140 shares.The stock last traded at $3.88 and had previously closed at $3.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.69) to €4.50 ($4.59) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.90) to €4.68 ($4.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.38%. Research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 15.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 652,477 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Telefónica by 60.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 858,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 73,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 28.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 74,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.