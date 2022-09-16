Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the August 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Telstra Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Telstra stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. Telstra has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Telstra Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

