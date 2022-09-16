Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.36

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.36 and last traded at $80.77, with a volume of 9332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.08.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 138.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after purchasing an additional 997,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after purchasing an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $106,198,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

