Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Raises Dividend to $1.24 Per Share

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

Texas Instruments has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Texas Instruments has a payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $162.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.06 and its 200-day moving average is $169.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 72.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

