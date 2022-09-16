Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 82.1% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.27. 169,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,546. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.