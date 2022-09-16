Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $163.55. 221,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,546. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.22 and a 200-day moving average of $169.68. The firm has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

