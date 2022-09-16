Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) vs. EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Financial Comparison

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Texas Instruments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of EMCORE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Texas Instruments and EMCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 2 12 9 0 2.30 EMCORE 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Texas Instruments currently has a consensus target price of $182.19, suggesting a potential upside of 12.00%. EMCORE has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.45%. Given EMCORE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

This table compares Texas Instruments and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 43.78% 64.02% 35.03% EMCORE -1.67% 0.27% 0.20%

Risk and Volatility

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Instruments and EMCORE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $18.34 billion 8.10 $7.77 billion $9.14 17.80 EMCORE $158.44 million 0.49 $25.64 million ($0.07) -29.43

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats EMCORE on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products. The Embedded Processing segment offers microcontrollers that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. It markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products. It also provides cable TV (CATV) lasers and transmitters that are used in forward-and return-path broadband, subassembly components, analog fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, and CATV fiber amplifiers. In addition, the company offers high-power gain chips products, photodiode products, and GPON fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and data center chip products for the telecommunication markets; and lasers, receivers, and photodetector components for wireless, distributed sensing, and light detecting and ranging applications. It serves CATV, optical sensing, telecom, data center, and navigation and defense optoelectronics markets. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

