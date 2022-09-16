Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 55,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 104,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Texas Mineral Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

About Texas Mineral Resources

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium- project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

