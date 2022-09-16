Textron (NYSE:TXT) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.33.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14. Textron has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 24.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

