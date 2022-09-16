Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,600 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 535,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,606.0 days.

Separately, Cheuvreux raised shares of Tgs Asa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGSNF opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

