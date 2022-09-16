Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 31 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Thai Union Group Public Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42.

Thai Union Group Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Thai Union Group Public’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Thai Union Group Public

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; and Pet food, Value-Added and Other Businesses.

