The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Raised by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.00. 81,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

