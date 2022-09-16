The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€7.90” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.90 ($8.06) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of PSM stock opened at €7.62 ($7.78) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €7.19 ($7.33) and a 1 year high of €17.03 ($17.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

