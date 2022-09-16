The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $18.35. 3,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,697. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

About The Hackett Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 97,633 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 54,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.