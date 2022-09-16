The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.27

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 3325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $1,119,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $744,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $1,249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 69,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $649,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

