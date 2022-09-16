The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 122,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 6,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $271.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $277.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

