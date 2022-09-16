The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.33 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.05). Approximately 391,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 823,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.45 ($0.05).

The Ince Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.73 million and a P/E ratio of 220.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About The Ince Group

(Get Rating)

The Ince Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal and professional, and financial advisory services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and pensions advice services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Ince Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ince Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.