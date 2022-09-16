The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) CEO Douglas A. Starrett Sells 6,094 Shares

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) CEO Douglas A. Starrett sold 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $53,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

L.S. Starrett Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCX stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.65. The L.S. Starrett Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth about $85,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. 37.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

